Man dies from stabbing in Oxnard, police still looking for suspect

OXNARD, Calif. - The City of Oxnard is offering a $10,000 reward for anyone that has information about a deadly stabbing that happened Monday morning.

Patrol officers from Oxnard Police Department and Emergency Medical Services responded to the 200 block of West Vineyard Avenue after reports of a male subject walking through the complex covered in blood.

Officers arrived and found the man lying on the ground bleeding from multiple stab wounds.

Investigators believe there may have been an altercation in the carports in the area of 301 West Vineyard Avenue that led to the stabbing.

EMS tried lifesaving measures and transported him by ambulance to the hospital. He was taken into emergency surgery but died from his wounds.

Investigators are currently working to determine the victim's identity. A suspect has not been identified.

Anyone who may have heard or seen anything is encouraged to contact Detective Jake Jundef at 805-385-7680.