Man arrested for concealed firearm in Santa Paula

Allen was charged with carrying a loaded firearm, possession of the expandable metal baton and possession of brass knuckles (Santa Paula Police Department).

SANTA PAULA, Calif. - Santa Paula Police arrested a man in possession of multiple weapons in his car Thursday morning.

At approximately 9:11 a.m., a Santa Paula Police officer conducted a traffic stop on the 100 block of W. Harvard Boulevard in Santa Paula.

The officer made contact with a driver Cory Allen, 33, of Santa Paula.

Allen advised the officer about having a firearm in the center console of his vehicle.

The officer found a 9 millimeter semi-automatic handgun in the console along with two brass knuckles in Allen's pocket.

Officers found a loaded hand gun in Allen's center console (Santa Paula Police Department).

The officer also found an expendable metal baton in the center console as well.

Officers arrested Allen and charged him with carrying a loaded firearm, possession of the expendable metal baton and possession of brass knuckles.