Ventura County

Major traffic collision leaves one with severe injuries in Ventura

Posted: Oct 17, 2019 12:41 PM PDT

VENTURA, Calif. - California Highway Patrol officers in Ventura responded to a major traffic collision on Thursday morning. 

The crash involved a 2013 BMW motorcycle and a green Ford F-150 on Las Posas Road, south of Hueneme Road. 

The crash happened around 7:10 a.m., a Camarillo man was riding a red BMW motorcycle on Las Posas Road going southbound. 

A man driving a green 2002 Ford F-150 on Las Posas Road was going southbound as well but ahead of the motorcycle. 

The motorcyclist went over the broken yellow lines onto the northbound lane in order to pass the southbound traffic. 

The driver of the truck then tried to make a left turn into a driveway. The motorcycle crashed into the truck and the rider was ejected.

The motorcyclist sustained severe injuries. He was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Ventura California Highway Patrol Office is still investigating this collision. 

Anyone who witnessed or has information regarding this collision is asked to call the Ventura Area CHP office at 805-662-2640. 

