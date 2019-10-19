Kiddie Beach fails ocean water quality in Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - Ventura County's Kiddie Beach failed to meet safe ocean water quality in Ventura County on Friday.

This result comes after the County of Ventura Environmental Health Division collected and tested ocean water quality samples throughout Ventura County.

Warning signs have been posted and contact with ocean water should be avoided for a minimum of 50 yards on either side of each posted sign.

Warning signs will remain posted until ocean water quality meets State standards.

Ocean Water Quality Monitoring Program staff will continue with weekly bacteriological sampling of Kiddie Beach to monitor the water quality.

For more information about Ventura County ocean water quality click here.