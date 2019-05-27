Ventura County

Ivy Lawn Memorial Park in Ventura hosts Memorial Day ceremony

Posted: May 26, 2019 05:57 PM PDT

VENTURA, Calif. - Ivy Lawn Memorial Park in Ventura will host one of the largest Memorial Day ceremonies Monday morning.

The park has been lined with an avenue of flags this Memorial Day weekend. 

Many of the flags are from military memorial services and have been donated by family members of the fallen. 

The service will begin at 10 a.m.

Santa Paula, Santa Barbara, Goleta, Santa Maria, and many other communities will be holding Memorial Day ceremonies as well. 

The Santa Barbara Cemetery located at 901 Channel Drive will begin their ceremony at 10 a.m.

The Goleta Cemetery's service will begin at 9 a.m. The cemetery is located at 44 S. San Antonio Rd. 

A Memorial Day service will also be held at the Carpinteria Cemetery located at 1501 Cravens Lane. The ceremony will start at 10 a.m. 

Vandenberg Air Force Base will hold their services at 11 a.m.

The Santa Maria Cemetery District will also host a Memorial Day service at 11 a.m. at 1501 South College Drive.

Paso Robles Cemetery will host a Memorial day service at 11 a.m. at 45 Nacimiento Lake Dr, Paso Robles. 

The Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum will be open to honor all veterans from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 801 Grand Ave. in San Luis Obispo. 

A Memorial Day ceremony will also be held at the Pismo Beach Pier at 11 a.m. at 1 Pismo Beach.

The Atascadero Cemetery District service will begin at 11 a.m. and the cemetery is located at 1 Cemetery Road in Atascadero.

A Memorial Day ceremony will also be held at the Lompoc Evergreen Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony. The ceremony will start at 11 a.m. at 600 S. C Street. 

 

