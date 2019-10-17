Investigators arrest man involved in death of inmate in Ventura

Ortega was arrested for felony counts of bringing a controlled substance into a jail facility and furnishing a dangerous drug (Ventura County Sheriff's Office).

VENTURA, Calif. - Ventura County Sheriff's detectives arrest a suspect involved in the death of an inmate in Ventura on Wednesday.

Detectives arrested Ricardo Ortega, 31, of Oxnard for the death of a fellow inmate.

He was arrested for felony counts of bringing a controlled substance into a jail facility and furnishing a dangerous drug.

On August 30 around 8:30 p.m., Pre-Trial Detention Facility deputies discovered inmate Alexander Beirne, 38, of Ojai suffering a medical emergency in his jail cell.

Deputies performed aid to Beirne and summoned jail medical staff.

Beirne was then transported by ambulance to the Community Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Ventura County Medical examiners conducted an autopsy and determined he died of methamphetamine intoxication.

The Sheriff's Major Crimes Bureau conducted an investigation that determined another inmate, Ortega, had unlawfully brought methamphetamine into the jail facility and gave some to Beirne just before his medical emergency.

Detectives determined the methamphetamine provided by Ortega directly caused Beirne's death.

Ortega's bail is set at $50,000.

He is scheduled to appear in Ventura County Superior Court on Friday.