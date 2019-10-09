Humane Society reminds pet owners to include pets in emergency planning in Ventura County

United Way Day of Caring volunteers from Aera Energy at the Humane Society of Ventura County in Ojai, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 help install a dog day yard that could be used for evacuated animals in the event of an emergency. (Greg A. Cooper/© HSVC 2019)

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - The Humane Society of Ventura County is reminding pet owners to include their furry friends in emergency escape planning on Wednesday.

This comes as the National Weather Service issues its first Red Flag Warning of the season in Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

Winds of 50-plus mph are expected this week with single-digit humidity. Carol Pierce and her husband Doc Pierce walk some of their dogs at the Humane Society of Ventura County in Ojai, Calif., Dec. 11, 2017. The Pierce family evacuated from their Rose Valley home in advance of the Thomas Fire and brought their animals to the HSVC. (Franki D. Williams/© HSVC 2017)

The Humane Society reminds pet owners of the ongoing reality that a natural disaster can strike any time and to be sure to have an emergency plan that includes their pets.

The Ventura County Fire Department is also urging people to be prepared in case of a disaster.

During the devastating Thomas, Hill and Woolsey fires and floods in 2017 and 2018, the Humane Society opened its doors 24/7 to offer assistance to families with pets in Ventura. Horses evacuated from the Hill and Woolsey Fires sheltered at the Humane Society of Ventura County in Ojai, Calif., Nov. 10, 2018. The HSVC opened its doors 24/7 to provide sanctuary for evacuated families and offer emergency relief at their shelter property in Ojai. (Greg A. Cooper/© HSVC 2018)

At those times they helped sheltered hundreds of evacuated animals at its property until their owners could bring them home in Ojai.

In preparation for this year's fire season, the Humane Society has increased its capacity for animal intake as well as outfitting its fleet of trucks, vans and stock trailers with equipment and supplies.