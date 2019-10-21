High voltage explosion forces residents to shelter in place

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Tracy Lehr ( KEYT )

VENTURA, Calif. - Ventura City Fire Department responded to an explosion at a gas station on Sunday night.

Fire officials were dispatched to the area of E. Harbor Boulevard and Monmoth Way just after 5pm where they found that an underground high voltage electrical vault had exploded.

The incident forced residents and businesses in the area to shelter in place as a precaution.

SoCal Edison was called to assist with the investigation and the to restore power in the area.

No fire or electrical hazards were found at the time of the incident. Power to the area was interrupted and a section of sidewalk sustained moderate damage.

No injuries or other damages were reported. The cause of the incident is under investigation.