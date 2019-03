Tom Varley A Gray whale calf was spotted in the Channel Islands Harbor over the weekend. (Tom Varley)

OXNARD, Calif. - A Gray whale calf was spotted in the Channel Islands Harbor in Oxnard over the weekend.

Viewer Tom Varley captured images of the whale on Sunday.

Varley says the whale entered the harbor, swam near the United States Coast Guard Station and hung around the lower harbor near the south jetty.

Gray whales have been known to enter shallow water from time to time.

