Former Ventura City Fire Captain passes away from ALS

VENTURA, Calif. - Ventura City Fire announced the passing of their former Fire Captain on Wednesday in Ventura.

Fire Captain John Can Mannekes passed away Wednesday morning after his battle with ALS.

Captain Van Mannekes joined the department in May 1996 and retired on July 2017.

He leaves behind his wife Rebecca and two children Jonathan and Jamison.

Ventura City Fire Chief David Endaya say Van Mannekes was a dedicated father, husband and firefighter who held a deep passion for the Fire Service and a commitment to developing new firefighters.