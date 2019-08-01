Firefighters quickly put out a house fire in Ventura

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Fire damages home on Vince Street in Ventura. (Photo/Ventura City Fire)

VENTURA, Calif. - Firefighters have put out a structure fire that broke out at home in Ventura overnight.

It happened just before 2:30 a.m. Thursday on the 200 block of E. Vince Street.

Ventura City and the Ventura County Fire Departments arrived and found flames in the front room of a single-story home. Those flames were knocked down quickly. An elderly woman was evacuated and later transported to the hospital to be treated for possible smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

Michael Orosco ( KEYT )

Investigators are now looking into the cause of the fire. Tuesday's fire is located near another house fire that broke out on July 13th.