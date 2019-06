Firefighters contain fire to room in Ventura. (Ventura City Fire Department)

VENTURA, Calif. - Ventura City Fire Department responded to a fire on the 1200 block of South Petit Avenue.

The fire was reported around 5 a.m. Firefighters found the fire at a multi-apartment complex in east Ventura.

The fire was in an office building but was extinguished before it could spread to the attached laundry room.

Ventura, Oxnard and Ventura County fire departments responded.

The cause is still under investigation.