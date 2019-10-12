Ventura County

Fire in Los Angeles causing traffic slow-downs in Ventura, Santa Barbara Counties

By:

Posted: Oct 11, 2019 04:15 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 05:03 PM PDT

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A general congestion caused by the Los Angeles fires have caused an impact in our area in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties on Friday. 

The southbound Interstate 5 is now open and cars are able to travel south through the Santa Clarita area. 

The northbound Interstate 5 lanes are still closed at Highway 118 in San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles. 

Cal Transportation District 7 Public Information Officer Michael Comeaux gave a statement below: 

"It's understandable under these conditions to see the U.S. 101 Highway to be unusually heavy. We expect traffic to be heavier than usual on Highway 101 until northbound lanes of Interstate 5 open in Los Angeles. This fire is still being fought by the firefighters, and we do not have any way of knowing how long freeways will be closed in Los Angeles. We advise travelers to monitor the news and be aware of these road closures." 

Due to the closures, many drivers are taking rural highways as well as Highway 101. Highway 101 is the primary north-south roadway due to closures on I-5.

Drivers are urged to use extra caution when driving on the congested roadways. 

For more information about traffic conditions visit the Cal Trans website before heading onto the road. 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

2019 Nobel Prize winners

2019 Nobel Prize winners

Worst celebrity Twitter gaffes
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

Worst celebrity Twitter gaffes

On this day: October 11
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

On this day: October 11

Best states for children's well-being
FreeImages.com/Stephen Eastop

Best states for children's well-being

Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020
Getty Images

Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020

9 ways to combat mosquitoes naturally
iStock/eprom_is

9 ways to combat mosquitoes naturally

Celebrities turned politicians
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Celebrities turned politicians

On this day: October 10
NASA

On this day: October 10

What to know about the whistleblower scandal
Copyright 2019 CNN

What to know about the whistleblower scandal

Most anticipated babies of all time
REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool via Getty Images

Most anticipated babies of all time

On this day: October 9
Richard Stonehouse/Getty Images

On this day: October 9

10 most expensive dog breeds
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for the American Kennel Club

10 most expensive dog breeds

Best places to retire in US
iStock/moneybusinessimages

Best places to retire in US

Celebrity dads who raised famous kids
Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images

Celebrity dads who raised famous kids

On this day: October 8
Robert B. Stanton/NFLPhotoLibrary via Getty Images

On this day: October 8

Historical 'facts' that we get wrong

Historical 'facts' that we get wrong

Hollywood's celebrity moms
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Hollywood's celebrity moms