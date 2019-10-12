Fire in Los Angeles causing traffic slow-downs in Ventura, Santa Barbara Counties

Scott Olson/Getty Images

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A general congestion caused by the Los Angeles fires have caused an impact in our area in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties on Friday.

The southbound Interstate 5 is now open and cars are able to travel south through the Santa Clarita area.

The northbound Interstate 5 lanes are still closed at Highway 118 in San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles.

Cal Transportation District 7 Public Information Officer Michael Comeaux gave a statement below:

"It's understandable under these conditions to see the U.S. 101 Highway to be unusually heavy. We expect traffic to be heavier than usual on Highway 101 until northbound lanes of Interstate 5 open in Los Angeles. This fire is still being fought by the firefighters, and we do not have any way of knowing how long freeways will be closed in Los Angeles. We advise travelers to monitor the news and be aware of these road closures."

Due to the closures, many drivers are taking rural highways as well as Highway 101. Highway 101 is the primary north-south roadway due to closures on I-5.

Drivers are urged to use extra caution when driving on the congested roadways.

For more information about traffic conditions visit the Cal Trans website before heading onto the road.