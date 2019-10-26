Ventura County

Fire crews fight Shoreline Fire in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif. - UPDATE: 5:27 p.m. Friday 

 

UPDATE: 4:40 p.m. Friday

Ventura County Fire responded to a brush fire near Emma Wood State Beach Friday afternoon in Ventura. 

Fire crews arrived on-scene of the brush fire South of the 101 and East of the Emma Wood State Beach group campsite. 

The fire is approximately 1.5 acres and burning in thick brush. 

Fire officials say it has the potential of burning 10 acres. 

Smoke and helicopter operations are working in the area. 

Traffic will be slow on the 101. 

The West Main off-ramp is closed. 

Ventura County Fire Department advises people to be cautious in the area. 

 

 

