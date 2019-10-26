Fire crews fight Shoreline Fire in Ventura

The brush fire South of the 101 and East of the Emma Wood Beach Park (Ventura County Fire Department).

The brush fire South of the 101 and East of the Emma Wood Beach Park (Ventura County Fire Department).

VENTURA, Calif. - UPDATE: 5:27 p.m. Friday

#ShorelineFire Update: All lanes on the 101 are open. The trains are still stopped. A structure protection group was established due to the fires threat to buildings to the East. Units are beginning to become available. @VCFD pic.twitter.com/t6ZHeVDVcW — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) October 26, 2019

UPDATE: 4:40 p.m. Friday

ALERT: Due to fire department activity near the tracks, all service between Carpinteria (CPN) & Ventura (VEN) is currently stopped. Delays are expected. We will update once more information becomes available. #SurflinerAlert — Pacific Surfliner (@PacSurfliners) October 25, 2019

Ventura County Fire responded to a brush fire near Emma Wood State Beach Friday afternoon in Ventura.

Fire crews arrived on-scene of the brush fire South of the 101 and East of the Emma Wood State Beach group campsite.

The fire is approximately 1.5 acres and burning in thick brush.

Fire officials say it has the potential of burning 10 acres.

Smoke and helicopter operations are working in the area.

Traffic will be slow on the 101.

The West Main off-ramp is closed.

Ventura County Fire Department advises people to be cautious in the area.