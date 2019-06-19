Ventura County

Fillmore roommates locked up after fighting over food

By:

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 01:21 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 01:21 PM PDT

FILLMORE, Calif. - Fillmore police arrested three people after a dispute at their residence late Tuesday afternoon. 

Ventura County Sheriff's Dispatch received a call from a resident at the house, Travis Collett, saying that his roommate, Jesurun Cyrus, pointed a shotgun at him during a dispute in the home. 

Deputies and detectives from Fillmore Police Department came quickly and set up perimeters around the home. 

They safely removed Collett and his other roommate, Dawn Allen. They took Cyrus into custody without incident. 

Deputies searched the home and found a loaded 12-gauge shotgun inside Cyrus' bedroom.

During the investigation, deputies found that the relationship between the roommates was bad and prior to the call to 911, Cyrus confronted Collett saying that he ate the last of Cyrus's food. In order to make amends, both Collett and Allen decided to make dinner for Cyrus but it took a bad turn when Cyrus pointed a shotgun at Collett demanding the other two leave the home.

Cyrus was arrested for brandishing the gun and he was booked at the Main Jail in Ventura. His bail is set at $10,000. 

Deputies also arrested Collett and Allen on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

