Fatal water tanker crash in Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol (CHP) has reported a fatal traffic collision in Ventura County Saturday afternoon.

According to the CHP website, an oversized water tanker crashed into a tree off of Casitas Vista Road and Santa Ana Road at around 2:15 p.m.

CHP has reported a fatality, but it is unclear if there were multiple at this time.

The Sheriff's office and fire department responded.

The cause of the has not yet been determined.