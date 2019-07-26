Employee attacked as suspects rob Ventura jewelry store

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - Ventura police are searching for three men that robbed a jewelry store and attacked an employee.

Jesus Arroyo has been the owner of Arroyo’s Fine Jewelry at 254 East Main Street for 21 years. He still can not believe what went down in his store Wednesday morning.

“We got robbed,” said Arroyo.

Arroyo was out on business errands when the robbery happened. He said his employee, Alfredo Cardoza, was working the desk when the first man walked into the store.

According to police at around 11:15 a.m., the first man told the clerk he was there to pick up jewelry he had on layaway.

“It was a fake layaway because he planned to come back again the following day just to commit the robbery,” said Arroyo.

As Cardoza made his way to the back of the store to get the jewelry item, the man pulled a gun and began to attack, striking Cardoza in the head with the gun.

“He came around the corner and took a handgun and pointed it on his head,” said Arroyo. “Then he hit him on the head in the left side.”

Cardoza was then blindfolded and left tied up.

“He was scared for his life because he thought he was going to get shot,” said Arroyo.

Arroyo said two other men then entered the store. They covered the front door with a tarp, while the third began to bag the jewelry.

“They took two cases full of diamonds and different types of stones and gems,” said Arroyo. “Roughly like a million dollars.”

Cardozo describes all three of the suspects as African American males. But there's no surveillance footage.

“They cut all the wires and internet,” said Arroyo.

Arroyo didn't have insurance, but despite the financial loss he feels blessed his employee only suffered a few bruises.

“I rushed as soon as I could. I was very glad he was OK and he is alive, and he doesn’t just work with me, he’s my best friend,” said Arroyo.

The first suspect is described as a black man with short hair and thin build. The second suspect is a black man with a heavy build who wore a light-colored shirt. A description of the third suspect is unknown at this time.

The suspects left the store in a vehicle that was parked in front of the store.

Ventura police are requesting the public's help to find the people responsible for the robbery. Anyone with information or any neighboring businesses with security footage should contact the Ventura Police Department.