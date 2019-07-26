Ventura County

Employee attacked as suspects rob Ventura jewelry store

Owner estimates $1 million stolen

By:

Posted: Jul 24, 2019 10:40 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 10:35 AM PDT

Employee attacked as suspects rob Ventura jewelry store

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - Ventura police are searching for three men that robbed a jewelry store and attacked an employee.

Jesus Arroyo has been the owner of Arroyo’s Fine Jewelry at 254 East Main Street for 21 years. He still can not believe what went down in his store Wednesday morning.

“We got robbed,” said Arroyo.

Arroyo was out on business errands when the robbery happened. He said his employee, Alfredo Cardoza, was working the desk when the first man walked into the store. 

According to police at around 11:15 a.m., the first man told the clerk he was there to pick up jewelry he had on layaway.

“It was a fake layaway because he planned to come back again the following day just to commit the robbery,” said Arroyo.

As Cardoza made his way to the back of the store to get the jewelry item, the man pulled a gun and began to attack, striking Cardoza in the head with the gun.

“He came around the corner and took a handgun and pointed it on his head,” said Arroyo. “Then he hit him on the head in the left side.”

Cardoza was then blindfolded and left tied up.

“He was scared for his life because he thought he was going to get shot,” said Arroyo.

Arroyo said two other men then entered the store. They covered the front door with a tarp, while the third began to bag the jewelry.

“They took two cases full of diamonds and different types of stones and gems,” said Arroyo. “Roughly like a million dollars.”

Cardozo describes all three of the suspects as African American males. But there's no surveillance footage.

“They cut all the wires and internet,” said Arroyo.

Arroyo didn't have insurance, but despite the financial loss he feels blessed his employee only suffered a few bruises.

“I rushed as soon as I could. I was very glad he was OK and he is alive, and he doesn’t just work with me, he’s my best friend,” said Arroyo.

The first suspect is described as a black man with short hair and thin build. The second suspect is a black man with a heavy build who wore a light-colored shirt. A description of the third suspect is unknown at this time.

The suspects left the store in a vehicle that was parked in front of the store. 

Ventura police are requesting the public's help to find the people responsible for the robbery. Anyone with information or any neighboring businesses with security footage should contact the Ventura Police Department. 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death

Celebrity Scientologists
Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Celebrity Scientologists

On this day: July 26
Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images

On this day: July 26

Sexy tennis stars
Ian Walton/Getty Images

Sexy tennis stars

Cities that get the most sleep
iStock/ValuaVitaly

Cities that get the most sleep

On this day: July 25
Illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: July 25

7 pieces of bad financial advice oft repeated
FreeImages.com/Dani Simmonds

7 pieces of bad financial advice oft repeated

Britney Spears through the years
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Britney Spears through the years

On this day: July 24
Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images

On this day: July 24

On this day: July 23
NASA via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 23

States with the most drunken drivers
iStock/EasyBuy4u

States with the most drunken drivers

Celebrity New Yorkers
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Celebrity New Yorkers

Protesters demand Puerto Rico governor's resignation
Getty Images

Protesters demand Puerto Rico governor's resignation

Colleges that produce the most millionaires
Turner via CNN

Colleges that produce the most millionaires

Most memorable MTV VMAs moments ever
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Most memorable MTV VMAs moments ever

On this day: July 22
John Stillwell/WPA-Pool/Getty Images

On this day: July 22

On this day: July 21
Harry How/Getty Images

On this day: July 21

On this day: July 20
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Clear Channel

On this day: July 20