Emergency Information: Thousand Oaks mass shooting

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. - Source: Ventura County Office of Emergency Services

Emergency Incident Information



For those looking for information on family or friends, please call the Ventura County Joint Information Hotline at 805-465-6650.

Para aquellos que buscan información sobre familia o amigos, por favor llame a la línea de información conjunta del Condado de Ventura al 805-465-6650.

Summary

On Wednesday, November 7, 2018, at 11:20 pm, there was an active shooter incident at Borderline Bar and Grill, at 99 Rolling Oaks Dr., Thousand Oaks, CA 91361.

There are 12 victim fatalities, including a Ventura County Sheriff Sergeant. An additional 23 victims were treated at area hospitals and have since been released. The shooter is confirmed as deceased and there is no active threat to the community.

Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies are on scene working the incident.

Information and Family Assistance

For those looking for information on family or friends, please call the Ventura County Joint Information Hotline at 805-465-6650.

A Family Assistance Center will be located at the Thousand Oaks Teen Center, 1375 East Janss Road, Thousand Oaks, 91362.

Red Cross and Chaplains are on scene to assist.

GoFundMe Information

A verified GoFundMe account has been set up by the Rotary Club of Westlake Village to collect monetary donations for the victims of this shooting. Visit: https://www.gofundme.com/borderline-shooting-victim039s-fund

Media Center

A Media staging area is located at the Los Robles Golf Course parking lot. Enter off of Moorpark Rd. and Rolling Oaks Dr. Valid media credentials required for access.

Hard Road Closures

Moorpark Road is closed from 101 to Los Padres Dr.

Highway 101 north and south off-ramps at Moorpark Road are closed

Southbound Moorpark Rd traffic will be detoured to Hillcrest Dr, Thousand Oaks Blvd., And northbound 101.

Residents in the area of Moorpark Rd south of 101 can detour on Los Padres Dr., to Haaland Dr., to Rancho Rd.

School Closures

California Lutheran University will be closed Thursday, November 8th.

Available Resources