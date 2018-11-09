SIGN UP FOR OUR EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Ventura County

Emergency Information: Thousand Oaks mass shooting

By:
  • Newsroom Staff

Posted: Nov 08, 2018 11:28 AM PST

Updated: Nov 09, 2018 10:07 AM PST

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. - Source: Ventura County Office of Emergency Services

Emergency Incident Information
 
For those looking for information on family or friends, please call the Ventura County Joint Information Hotline at 805-465-6650.

Para aquellos que buscan información sobre familia o amigos, por favor llame a la línea de información conjunta del Condado de Ventura al 805-465-6650.

Summary

On Wednesday, November 7, 2018, at 11:20 pm, there was an active shooter incident at Borderline Bar and Grill, at 99 Rolling Oaks Dr., Thousand Oaks, CA 91361.

There are 12 victim fatalities, including a Ventura County Sheriff Sergeant. An additional 23 victims were treated at area hospitals and have since been released. The shooter is confirmed as deceased and there is no active threat to the community.

Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies are on scene working the incident.

Information and Family Assistance

For those looking for information on family or friends, please call the Ventura County Joint Information Hotline at 805-465-6650.

A Family Assistance Center will be located at the Thousand Oaks Teen Center, 1375 East Janss Road, Thousand Oaks, 91362.

Red Cross and Chaplains are on scene to assist.

GoFundMe Information

A verified GoFundMe account has been set up by the Rotary Club of Westlake Village to collect monetary donations for the victims of this shooting. Visit: https://www.gofundme.com/borderline-shooting-victim039s-fund

Media Center 

A Media staging area is located at the Los Robles Golf Course parking lot. Enter off of Moorpark Rd. and Rolling Oaks Dr. Valid media credentials required for access.

Hard Road Closures

  • Moorpark Road is closed from 101 to Los Padres Dr.
  • Highway 101 north and south off-ramps at Moorpark Road are closed
  • Southbound Moorpark Rd traffic will be detoured to Hillcrest Dr, Thousand Oaks Blvd., And northbound 101.
  • Residents in the area of Moorpark Rd south of 101 can detour on Los Padres Dr., to Haaland Dr., to Rancho Rd.

School Closures

California Lutheran University will be closed Thursday, November 8th.

Available Resources

  • Conejo Valley Unified School District – There will be counselors available for students and staff.
  • California Lutheran University – resources and services for students and staff are available at the Thousand Oaks CLU campus Sammuelson Chapel.
  • California State University Channel Islands – Students are encouraged to reach out to Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) for additional support. CAPS can be reached anytime at 805-437-2088. If you reach the voicemail, select option 2 to access 24/7 phone counseling. Faculty and staff who would like additional support may utilize the Employee Assistance Program by visiting www.liveandworkwell.com or calling (800) 234-5465.
  • Pepperdine – Students may contact the Counseling Center at (310) 506-4210 or by email at student.counseling.center@pepperdine.eduThe Counseling Center provides free, confidential emotional/psychological support to all Pepperdine students. Faculty and staff may access counseling services through their Employee Assistance Program. Details are available on the HR website or by contacting HR at (310) 506-4397. Pastoral support is available to the Pepperdine community through the Office of the Chaplain. Contact chaplain Sara Barton at sara.barton@pepperdine.edu or associate chaplain Eric Wilson at eric.wilson@pepperdine.edu or at (310) 506-4275
  • Ventura County Community College District – The Student Health Centers are open for support services- Walk-in or call (805) 378-1413
  • Ventura County Naval Base – Fleet and Family Support Center, For anyone affected and needing assistance from the incident in Thousand Oaks, Crisis Counselors will be available at Building 1169, the Fleet and Family Service Center, on Port Hueneme during normal working hours. People can either walk in, or call the front desk at (805) 982-5037 and make an appointment.
  • Veterans needing crisis support – Call The Veterans Crisis Line, 1-800-273-8255
  • Anyone in need – In Ventura County- The Ventura County Crisis Team at (866) 998-2243. In other Areas- The Disaster Distress Helpline, 1-800-985-5990

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Slideshow: Santa Barbara Mission Annual Blessing of the Animals 2018

Slideshow: Santa Barbara Mission Annual Blessing of the Animals 2018

Slideshow: Puppy found in illegal marijuana grow doing well and will be adopted by deputy

Slideshow: Puppy found in illegal marijuana grow doing well and will be adopted by deputy

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Wind-driven fires rip through California
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Wind-driven fires rip through California

Veterans Day 2018 deals and freebies
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Veterans Day 2018 deals and freebies

Celebrities who served in the military
FreeImages.com/Karen Barefoot

Celebrities who served in the military

On this day: November 9
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

On this day: November 9

Mass shooting at California bar
Getty Images

Mass shooting at California bar

Fabulous actresses over 50
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Fabulous actresses over 50

Top 10 germ-infested spots
iStock/Eraxion

Top 10 germ-infested spots

On this day: November 8
POOL via CNN Newsource

On this day: November 8

Best, worst cities for veterans to live
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Best, worst cities for veterans to live

Colorized images from WWI
Press Association/AP via CNN

Colorized images from WWI

Election Day 2018
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Election Day 2018

Celebrities who go by one name
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Celebrities who go by one name

Health mistakes smart people make
iStock/Peter-John Freeman

Health mistakes smart people make

On this day: November 7
Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

On this day: November 7

Notable recalls of 2018
Duncan Hines via CNN

Notable recalls of 2018

Celebrities turned politicians
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Celebrities turned politicians

10 big political upsets
Paul Courson/CNN

10 big political upsets