Emergency Information: Thousand Oaks mass shooting
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. - Source: Ventura County Office of Emergency Services
Emergency Incident Information
For those looking for information on family or friends, please call the Ventura County Joint Information Hotline at 805-465-6650.
Para aquellos que buscan información sobre familia o amigos, por favor llame a la línea de información conjunta del Condado de Ventura al 805-465-6650.
Summary
On Wednesday, November 7, 2018, at 11:20 pm, there was an active shooter incident at Borderline Bar and Grill, at 99 Rolling Oaks Dr., Thousand Oaks, CA 91361.
There are 12 victim fatalities, including a Ventura County Sheriff Sergeant. An additional 23 victims were treated at area hospitals and have since been released. The shooter is confirmed as deceased and there is no active threat to the community.
Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies are on scene working the incident.
Information and Family Assistance
A Family Assistance Center will be located at the Thousand Oaks Teen Center, 1375 East Janss Road, Thousand Oaks, 91362.
Red Cross and Chaplains are on scene to assist.
GoFundMe Information
A verified GoFundMe account has been set up by the Rotary Club of Westlake Village to collect monetary donations for the victims of this shooting. Visit: https://www.gofundme.com/borderline-shooting-victim039s-fund
Media Center
A Media staging area is located at the Los Robles Golf Course parking lot. Enter off of Moorpark Rd. and Rolling Oaks Dr. Valid media credentials required for access.
Hard Road Closures
- Moorpark Road is closed from 101 to Los Padres Dr.
- Highway 101 north and south off-ramps at Moorpark Road are closed
- Southbound Moorpark Rd traffic will be detoured to Hillcrest Dr, Thousand Oaks Blvd., And northbound 101.
- Residents in the area of Moorpark Rd south of 101 can detour on Los Padres Dr., to Haaland Dr., to Rancho Rd.
School Closures
California Lutheran University will be closed Thursday, November 8th.
Available Resources
- Conejo Valley Unified School District – There will be counselors available for students and staff.
- California Lutheran University – resources and services for students and staff are available at the Thousand Oaks CLU campus Sammuelson Chapel.
- California State University Channel Islands – Students are encouraged to reach out to Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) for additional support. CAPS can be reached anytime at 805-437-2088. If you reach the voicemail, select option 2 to access 24/7 phone counseling. Faculty and staff who would like additional support may utilize the Employee Assistance Program by visiting www.liveandworkwell.com or calling (800) 234-5465.
- Pepperdine – Students may contact the Counseling Center at (310) 506-4210 or by email at student.counseling.center@pepperdine.eduThe Counseling Center provides free, confidential emotional/psychological support to all Pepperdine students. Faculty and staff may access counseling services through their Employee Assistance Program. Details are available on the HR website or by contacting HR at (310) 506-4397. Pastoral support is available to the Pepperdine community through the Office of the Chaplain. Contact chaplain Sara Barton at sara.barton@pepperdine.edu or associate chaplain Eric Wilson at eric.wilson@pepperdine.edu or at (310) 506-4275
- Ventura County Community College District – The Student Health Centers are open for support services- Walk-in or call (805) 378-1413
- Ventura County Naval Base – Fleet and Family Support Center, For anyone affected and needing assistance from the incident in Thousand Oaks, Crisis Counselors will be available at Building 1169, the Fleet and Family Service Center, on Port Hueneme during normal working hours. People can either walk in, or call the front desk at (805) 982-5037 and make an appointment.
- Veterans needing crisis support – Call The Veterans Crisis Line, 1-800-273-8255
- Anyone in need – In Ventura County- The Ventura County Crisis Team at (866) 998-2243. In other Areas- The Disaster Distress Helpline, 1-800-985-5990