Donations desperately needed for families displaced by Oxnard apartment fire

(Manuel Herrera from Citizens for a Better Oxnard)

OXNARD, Calif. - The City of Oxnard is asking for donations to help residents who were displaced after a fire ripped through an apartment complex on Saturday.

They are asking for the following items for the next 2 weeks:

non-perishable food items

bottle water

paper goods (bowls, utensils, plates, etc.)

toilet paper

personal hygiene products

disposable wipes

diapers

Donations are asked to be brought to 1500 Camino Del Sol, room 19 in Oxnard.

Donations can be dropped off between the hours of 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Monday to Thursday.

If you have any questions please contact 805-385-8096.