Donations desperately needed for families displaced by Oxnard apartment fire
OXNARD, Calif. - The City of Oxnard is asking for donations to help residents who were displaced after a fire ripped through an apartment complex on Saturday.
They are asking for the following items for the next 2 weeks:
- non-perishable food items
- bottle water
- paper goods (bowls, utensils, plates, etc.)
- toilet paper
- personal hygiene products
- disposable wipes
- diapers
Donations are asked to be brought to 1500 Camino Del Sol, room 19 in Oxnard.
Donations can be dropped off between the hours of 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Monday to Thursday.
If you have any questions please contact 805-385-8096.