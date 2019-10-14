Ventura County

Detectives arrest 3 on various weapons, drug charges in Camarillo

By:

Posted: Oct 14, 2019 01:02 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 01:38 PM PDT

CAMARILLO, Calif. - Camarillo police detectives arrested three people during a probation search after they found drugs and weapons on Saturday. 

The three people were Concepcion Valenzuela, 52, of Camarillo, David Valenzuela, 48, of Camarillo and Sylvia Velasquez, 43, of Camarillo. 

On Saturday around 10:45 a.m., detectives conducted a probation search at a residence on the 1600 block of Regent Street in Camarillo. 

Detectives were aware of two probationary subjects living at the residence with search terms. 

Concepcion Valenzuela and Sylvia Velasquez were the two subjects on probation. 

Detectives arrived at the home and located Concepcion and Sylvia hiding in different rooms throughout the house. Detectives also identified another person, David Valenzuela, inside the residence. 

During their search of Sylvia and Concepcion's bedroom, detectives located one .22 caliber revolver, one loaded .9 millimeter semi-automatic handgun and ammunition. 

Detectives also located over three ounces of methamphetamine, three ounces of heroin and about $3,300 in cash next to the firearms. 

They also located evidence of illegal drug sales. 

The firearms, illegal drugs and cash were seized as evidence. 

Concepcion Valenzuela has a prior felony conviction and is prohibited from possessing or being in control or custody of firearms and ammunition. 

Sylvia also has special probation terms prohibiting her from being in possession of firearms. 

Concepcion and Sylvia were both charged with felon in possession of firearms, felon in possession of ammunition, probationer in possession of firearm, possession of controlled substance for sales, possession of a controlled substance for sales and possession of controlled substance with a firearm. 

Velasquez also had five local Ventura County misdemeanor warrants for her arrest. 

David Valenzuela was arrested for drug possession. 

All three are booked at the Ventura County Pre-Trial Detention facility with pending court dates. 

