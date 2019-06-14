Detectives arrest suspected auto thieves in Ventura county

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif - Detectives arrested two auto theft suspects on Thursday in Ventura County.

Ventura County Auto Theft Task Force arrested Jonathan Morata, 35, in the city of Oxnard Thursday morning and later that afternoon arrested Joshua Lott, 32, in Santa Clarita.

The Task Force along with the Oxnard Police Department located a stolen vehicle on the 300 block of Riverpark Boulevard in Oxnard.

Detectives gathered at the location and observed Morata as he entered the vehicle and attempted to drive away.

As detectives approached the vehicle, Morata attempted to flee on foot, but was immediately arrested. Morata was booked into Ventura County Pretrial Detention facility and is being held on $45,000 bail.

The second arrest occurred at 2:00 pm on the 2300 Block of Valencia Boulevard in Santa Clarita.

The vehicle Lott was driving had been stolen earlier that week in Simi Valley.

Lott was wanted on burglary complaints in San Diego County. He was booked into the Los Angeles County Jail and is being held on $50,000 bail.