Coroner releases name of deceased man involved in altercation with CHP officer in Oak View

Leaves one dead.

Leaves one dead.

Earlier Coverage CHP Officer involved shooting leaves one dead in Ventura County

OAK VIEW, Calif. - The Ventura County Coroner's Office released the name of the deceased man involved in an altercation with a California Highway Patrol officer on Friday.

The Ventura County coroner identified Joshua David Ortiz, 21, a transient residing in the Ventura area as the man pronounced dead after a physical altercation with a CHP officer Friday morning.

The incident happened in the area of Portal Road and Ventura Avenue.

An uninvolved witness said Ortiz attacked the officer which resulted in the officer firing one round and hitting Ortiz in the chest.

The CHP officer and a Ventura County Sheriff's deputy performed emergency medical care on Ortiz until medical personnel arrived.

The CHP officer was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation.