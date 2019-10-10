Ventura County

City of Oxnard offers free fruit trees to residents

By:

Posted: Oct 09, 2019 06:10 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 06:14 PM PDT

OXNARD, Calif. - The city of Oxnard is offering free fruit trees to city residents as part of an effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. 

Residents can choose between a free lime, lemon, peach, orange or avocado tree, according to the city. 

The city received grant funding for the fruit trees from the California Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund through the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

All Oxnard residents can apply, but priority will be given to those disproportionately affected by pollution, based on CalEnviroScreen scores.

Priority neighborhoods include Tierra Vista, Mar Vista, Five Points Northeast, Rose Park, La Colonia and Cabrillo.

Trees will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. One will be provided to each household that is accepted. 

More information on the types of trees available is on the city's website.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

9 ways to combat mosquitoes naturally
iStock/eprom_is

9 ways to combat mosquitoes naturally

Celebrities turned politicians
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Celebrities turned politicians

On this day: October 10
NASA

On this day: October 10

2019 Nobel Prize winners

2019 Nobel Prize winners

What to know about the whistleblower scandal
Copyright 2019 CNN

What to know about the whistleblower scandal

Most anticipated babies of all time
REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool via Getty Images

Most anticipated babies of all time

On this day: October 9
Richard Stonehouse/Getty Images

On this day: October 9

10 most expensive dog breeds
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for the American Kennel Club

10 most expensive dog breeds

Best places to retire in US
iStock/moneybusinessimages

Best places to retire in US

Celebrity dads who raised famous kids
Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images

Celebrity dads who raised famous kids

On this day: October 8
Robert B. Stanton/NFLPhotoLibrary via Getty Images

On this day: October 8

Historical 'facts' that we get wrong

Historical 'facts' that we get wrong

Hollywood's celebrity moms
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Hollywood's celebrity moms

Best, worst states for speeding tickets
iStock/(slobo)

Best, worst states for speeding tickets

On this day: October 7
State of California via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 7

On this day: October 6
Chris Trotman/Getty Images

On this day: October 6

On this day: October 5
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

On this day: October 5