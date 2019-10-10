City of Oxnard offers free fruit trees to residents

FreeImages.com/pat herman Avocadoes

OXNARD, Calif. - The city of Oxnard is offering free fruit trees to city residents as part of an effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Residents can choose between a free lime, lemon, peach, orange or avocado tree, according to the city.

The city received grant funding for the fruit trees from the California Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund through the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

All Oxnard residents can apply, but priority will be given to those disproportionately affected by pollution, based on CalEnviroScreen scores.

Priority neighborhoods include Tierra Vista, Mar Vista, Five Points Northeast, Rose Park, La Colonia and Cabrillo.

Trees will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. One will be provided to each household that is accepted.

More information on the types of trees available is on the city's website.