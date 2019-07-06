CHP Officer involved shooting leaves one dead in Ventura County

Oak View OIS

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - An officer involved shooting left a 20-year-old man dead early morning Friday.

A California Highway Patrol officer was involved in an incident with a suspect at 6:08 a.m., according to CHP.

The incident happened on Portal Street east of SR33 in Oak View.

Officers say they responded to a call of a man walking in traffic. The officer located a person who matched the description near Portal Road and Ventura Avenue.

“The officer was able to find the person who is described as a white male wearing a red shirt, and the officer started to interact with that individual to see what was going on and at some point during that time an altercation occurred, a physical assault,” Ventura County Sheriff's Captain Eric Hatlee said.

The suspect attacked the officer, according to CHP. They say a witness saw what happened. An officer fired a round and hit the suspect in the chest.

The CHP officer and a sheriff's deputy performed emergency medical care on the suspect, according to CHP. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The CHP officer was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It is still unclear if the suspect was carrying a weapon or if he was under the influence of drugs of alcohol.

Ventura County Sheriff's is currently investigating the incident.