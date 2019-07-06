Ventura County

CHP Officer involved shooting leaves one dead in Ventura County

By:

Posted: Jul 05, 2019 09:34 AM PDT

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 03:47 AM PDT

Oak View OIS

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - An officer involved shooting left a 20-year-old man dead early morning Friday. 

A California Highway Patrol officer was involved in an incident with a suspect at 6:08 a.m., according to CHP.

The incident happened on Portal Street east of SR33 in Oak View. 

Officers say they responded to a call of a man walking in traffic. The officer located a person who matched the description near Portal Road and Ventura Avenue. 

“The officer was able to find the person who is described as a white male wearing a red shirt, and the officer started to interact with that individual to see what was going on and at some point during that time an altercation occurred, a physical assault,” Ventura County Sheriff's Captain Eric Hatlee said. 

The suspect attacked the officer, according to CHP. They say a witness saw what happened. An officer fired a round and hit the suspect in the chest. 

The CHP officer and a sheriff's deputy performed emergency medical care on the suspect, according to CHP. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The CHP officer was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

 It is still unclear if the suspect was carrying a weapon or if he was under the influence of drugs of alcohol.

Ventura County Sheriff's is currently investigating the incident. 

 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

On this day: July 6
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: July 6

15 foods that help you stay hydrated
iStock/Ilza

15 foods that help you stay hydrated

On this day: July 5
Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images

On this day: July 5

Top 10 women's soccer players of all time
Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Top 10 women's soccer players of all time

Quake hits Southern California on July Fourth
Karaleigh Roe via CNN

Quake hits Southern California on July Fourth

United States of celebrities
iStock/Frankljunior

United States of celebrities

Most patriotic states in America
Tim Boyle/Getty Images

Most patriotic states in America

On this day: July 4
Eldar Kamalov via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 4

Celebrity Scientologists
Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Celebrity Scientologists

Best cities for 4th of July celebrations
Andrew Renneisen/Getty Images

Best cities for 4th of July celebrations

On this day: July 3
Wilson Dias/ABr via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 3

Stunning photos of the solar eclipse over South America
Photo by Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images

Stunning photos of the solar eclipse over South America

On this day: July 17
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

On this day: July 17

World's weirdest ice cream flavors

World's weirdest ice cream flavors

Hottest rock stars of all time
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Hottest rock stars of all time

Notable benefit concerts
Darren Hauck/Getty Images

Notable benefit concerts

31 ways Bill Murray proves he's awesome
Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

31 ways Bill Murray proves he's awesome