Pot shops save Fourth of July fireworks show in Channel Islands Harbor

Pot shop donations save fireworks show in Channel Islands Harbor

OXNARD, Calif. - Five locally licensed cannabis dispensaries will contribute $30,000 to save an annual event at the Channel Islands Harbor.

The popular event 'Fireworks by the Sea' was thought to be canceled due to budget concerns by the city of Oxnard but was saved by the local cannabis businesses.

The dispensaries, all located in Port Hueneme, include Skunkmasters, From the Earth, Wheelhouse, Hueneme Patient and Safe Port.

All five dispensaries located along the "Green Mile" partnered with the local firework show, which serves the communities of Port Hueneme and Oxnard.

The fireworks show is expected to bring 15,000 to 20,000 people to the area.

This wasn't the first time the local dispensary businesses stepped in to help the community. They also donated $35,000 for a hundred homeless shelter beds in February.

The Port Hueneme Police Department believes the fireworks show will help limit the illegal use of fireworks in the area to help reduce complaints, fires and injuries.

All fireworks are prohibited in Port Hueneme and Oxnard.

The Fourth of July Channel Islands Harbor Firework Celebration will start at 9 p.m.

For more information about this year's fireworks celebration visit the Chanel Islands Harbor website.