Ventura County

Pot shops save Fourth of July fireworks show in Channel Islands Harbor

By:

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 05:01 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 12:01 AM PDT

Pot shop donations save fireworks show in Channel Islands Harbor

OXNARD, Calif. - Five locally licensed cannabis dispensaries will contribute $30,000 to save an annual event at the Channel Islands Harbor. 

The popular event 'Fireworks by the Sea' was thought to be canceled due to budget concerns by the city of Oxnard but was saved by the local cannabis businesses.

The dispensaries, all located in Port Hueneme, include Skunkmasters, From the Earth, Wheelhouse, Hueneme Patient and Safe Port.

All five dispensaries located along the "Green Mile" partnered with the local firework show, which serves the communities of Port Hueneme and Oxnard. 

The fireworks show is expected to bring 15,000 to 20,000 people to the area. 

This wasn't the first time the local dispensary businesses stepped in to help the community. They also donated $35,000 for a hundred homeless shelter beds in February. 

The Port Hueneme Police Department believes the fireworks show will help limit the illegal use of fireworks in the area to help reduce complaints, fires and injuries. 

All fireworks are prohibited in Port Hueneme and Oxnard. 

The Fourth of July Channel Islands Harbor Firework Celebration will start at 9 p.m. 

For more information about this year's fireworks celebration visit the Chanel Islands Harbor website.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Five
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Five "Superstar Dogs" available for free adoption at Santa Maria Valley Humane Society

Top 20 amusement parks in North America
iStock / jabiru

Top 20 amusement parks in North America

On this day: June 6
David Livingston/Getty Images

On this day: June 6

Cast of
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Cast of "A Nightmare on Elm Street" (1984)

On this day: June 5
Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images

On this day: June 5

Top 10 jazz artists
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Top 10 jazz artists

Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

Angelina Jolie through the years
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Angelina Jolie through the years

On this day: June 4
J. Meric/Getty Images

On this day: June 4

Top 20 cities for LGBT retirees
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Top 20 cities for LGBT retirees

Trump's state visit to UK
Getty Images

Trump's state visit to UK

On this day: June 3
Leon Neal/Getty Images

On this day: June 3

Top 10 men's and women's tennis players
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Top 10 men's and women's tennis players

Best, worst things to buy in June
iStock/Fred-D

Best, worst things to buy in June

On this day: June 2
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

On this day: June 2

On this day: June 1
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: June 1

America's 11 most endangered historic places 2019
Wikimedia

America's 11 most endangered historic places 2019

On this day: May 31
George De Sota/Getty Images

On this day: May 31