Ventura County

Camarillo Leukemia patient using Make-A-Wish opportunity to help others

Wish would help affected Puerto Rico families

Posted: Sep 07, 2018 10:51 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 07, 2018 10:51 PM PDT

CAMARILLO, Calif. - Most children who are granted a wish through the Make-A-Wish Foundation choose to go to Disneyland or meet a celebrity.

8-year-old, Zelaya Guevara is different. The Ventura County Leukemia patient is using her wish to help others. 

“I wish for you to spend the money to help the kids and their families in Puerto Rico,” said Guevara, as she reads a letter she wrote to the foundation. 

Guevara wants to help families who were affected by Hurricane Maria, which ravaged Puerto Rico last September. 

Guevara survived a six-year fight against a rare form of leukemia. Now, she is in remission and is able to see her wish become a reality. 

The Make-A-Wish Foundation is teaming up with World Central Kitchen to take a trip to Puerto Rico on the one-year anniversary of the hurricane. They will deliver food, water, and toys.  

“We’re going to make meals for the community, so it’s going to be boots on the ground and really impactful,” said Make-a-Wish Tri-Counties CEO, Pattie Mullins. “We’ll be Skyping back home to Ventura County so Zelaya can see the impact of the wish.” 

If you would like to donate toys for Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties’ trip to Puerto Rico, you can find details on their Facebook page.

