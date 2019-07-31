Body found on agricultural property near Oxnard middle school

A body was found on agricultural property near a junior high school in Oxnard on Wednesday. ( Senerey de los Santos/ KEYT )

OXNARD, Calif. - A body was found near an Oxnard middle school late Wednesday morning.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, a report of a body found on agricultural property came in around 11:10 a.m.

The property is adjacent to Rio Del Valle Junior High School along North Rose Avenue at Corsicana Drive.

By 1 p.m. investigators were still at the scene trying to determine the circumstances and cause of death.

The investigation is in its early stages, but law enforcement said they believe it was a male body.

We have a reporter at the scene and will bring you more details as we learn more.