Beachgoers tired of seeing graffiti-covered murals along Silver Strand

Beachgoers complain about graffiticovered mural on Silver Strand Beach

VENTURA, Calif. - Beachgoers used to enjoy seeing colorful murals along the sand on Silver Strand Beach near Oxnard, but those days appear to be over.

Fisherman and beachgoers have noticed more and more graffiti on the murals. Some of the murals are unrecognizable.

"I think it used to be beautiful," fisherman Ryan Hathaway said. He said now it looks terrible.

Artists have restored them in the past, but its unknown if any plans are in place to do that again.

The murals line walls from Ocean Drive toward the jetty and the La Janelle shipwreck.

Children taking part in Ventura County Junior Lifeguards and lifeguards in training often run past the murals to the jetty and back.