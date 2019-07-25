Ventura County

Arizona truck driver sentenced to 30 days in jail for causing fatal Oxnard train crash

NTSB: Driver was driving for nearly 24 hours

By:

Posted: Jul 25, 2019 03:21 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 03:32 PM PDT

VENTURA, Calif. - A truck driver from Arizona who pleaded guilty to causing a fatal train crash in 2015 was sentenced to 30 days in jail and three years probation on Wednesday.

Jose Alejandro Sanchez-Ramirez, 58, of Yuma, Ariz. pleaded guilty to misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter in April.

On Feb. 24, 2015, Sanchez-Ramirez was driving along Rice Avenue in Oxnard when he made a right turn short of the intersection onto the railroad tracks. He continued to drive on the tracks until his vehicle became immobilized. He abandoned his vehicle and did not notify authorities.

A Metrolink commuter train collided with Sanchez-Ramirez's truck, injuring dozens of people and killing Glenn William Steele, one of the train's engineers.

Sanchez-Ramirez's lawyer said his client mistakenly turned onto the tracks and continued on the tracks hoping to find a spot to turn around. His lawyer said Sanchez-Ramirez did not have enough time to contact authorities before the crash.

The case was investigated by the Oxnard Police Department in conjunction with the National Transportation Safety Board.

The NTSB concluded that Sanchez-Ramirez had been on duty for nearly 24 hours, with 17 of those hours spent driving between Somerton, Arizona to Oxnard. The NTSB also said that lack of familiarity with the area contributed to the crash.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death

Celebrity Scientologists
Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Celebrity Scientologists

On this day: July 26
Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images

On this day: July 26

Sexy tennis stars
Ian Walton/Getty Images

Sexy tennis stars

Cities that get the most sleep
iStock/ValuaVitaly

Cities that get the most sleep

On this day: July 25
Illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: July 25

7 pieces of bad financial advice oft repeated
FreeImages.com/Dani Simmonds

7 pieces of bad financial advice oft repeated

Britney Spears through the years
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Britney Spears through the years

On this day: July 24
Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images

On this day: July 24

On this day: July 23
NASA via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 23

States with the most drunken drivers
iStock/EasyBuy4u

States with the most drunken drivers

Celebrity New Yorkers
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Celebrity New Yorkers

Protesters demand Puerto Rico governor's resignation
Getty Images

Protesters demand Puerto Rico governor's resignation

Colleges that produce the most millionaires
Turner via CNN

Colleges that produce the most millionaires

Most memorable MTV VMAs moments ever
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Most memorable MTV VMAs moments ever

On this day: July 22
John Stillwell/WPA-Pool/Getty Images

On this day: July 22

On this day: July 21
Harry How/Getty Images

On this day: July 21

On this day: July 20
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Clear Channel

On this day: July 20