Archdiocese of Los Angeles issues warning about former priest to local communities

(Deacon Fernando Flores/Facebook)

(Deacon Fernando Flores/Facebook)

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Los Angeles has issued a warning to the Santa Barbara and Ventura County communities about a former priest.

Carlos Rodriguez was removed from ministry back in 1993 under order of the Vatican. Rodriguez was convicted of child abuse and served time in prison.

The Clergy's Office in Los Angeles has received reports from parishioners in Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties that that Rodriguez has been conducting home masses in Fillmore and in other local areas.

Los Angeles officials want to warn the community that Rodriguez is not a priest, and he is not allowed to practice in any denomination.



