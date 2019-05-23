Annual letter carriers' food drive brings in thousands of pounds of food to Ventura County food bank

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

OXNARD, Calif. - The National Association of Letter Carrier's (NALC) 26th Annual National Food Drive brought in thousands of pounds of food to FOOD Share of Ventura County.

The Stamp Out Hunger® Food Drive provides residents with an easy way to donate food to those in need.

Local Ventura County residents donated about 125,000 pounds of food through a partnership between FOOD Share and four local post office locations where the residents were able to drop off food.

FOOD Share first started participating in the annual food drive in 2010 and has been able to collect over 1.2 million pounds of food donations.

Over 1.6 billion pounds has been collected through drives in cities throughout the U.S.

The Letter Carriers' food drive is held annually on the second Saturday in May in 10,000 cities and towns across the nation.

Hunger affects about 50 million people around the country, including millions of children, senior citizens, and veterans. In Ventura County, 1 in 6 residents are affected by food insecurity at least one time per year, according to FOOD Share of Ventura County.

The organization serves more than 75,000 people each month through a network of partner agencies, food pantries and Congregate meal sites.

Letter carriers see these struggles in the communities they serve and understand the importance of what they can to help.

Food banks, pantries, and shelters often run low on donations after the winter holidays, so the timing of this food drive is important.

On Saturday, May 12, U.S. Letter Carriers delivered mail and picked up the non-perishable food donations that participants left by their mailboxes in bags provided by FOOD Share.

FOOD Share has provided these bags free to residents each year and has also partnered with the VC Star to deliver to their home delivery customers.

FOOD Share has also had 77 volunteers who gave over 280 hours of their time to make the food drive event possible.