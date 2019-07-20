Family says: 7-year-old shot in Port Hueneme wakes up from coma

(Port Hueneme Police Department)

PORT HUENEME, Calif. - The sister of a 7-year-old shot in a Port Hueneme shooting in early July said Friday that the victim is making positive steps towards recovery.

Twitter user Aaliyah Robbs posted a video of her sister moving her hands while Lil Nas X's 'Old Town Road' song played in the background.

Robbs stated that her sister's doctors believed that she was brain-dead, so she is thankful that her sister woke up out of her coma and has started to show movement.

Lil Nas X retweeted Robbs' post and shared his excitement for the victim's recovery.