Ventura County

17-year-old Oxnard teen sentenced to 12 years for role in 2018 killing

By:

Posted: Oct 22, 2019 01:20 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 01:50 PM PDT

OXNARD, Calif. - Ventura County District Attorney's office announced that a 17-year-old teen from Oxnard was ordered to serve 12 years in the juvenile detention center for his role in a 2018 killing.

The 17-year-old boy was sentenced to a maximum of 12 years for his role in the May 20, 2018 killing of Adrian Ornelas of Oxnard. 

On August 20, the teen admitted to committing the robbery and voluntary manslaughter. 

On May 20, 2018 in the early morning, Ornelas was stabbed multiple times in the area of Bard Road and Anchorage Street in Oxnard. 

The juvenile was originally faced felony murder charges for his role with another minor in the robbery and killing of Ornelas. 

In 2018, Senate Bill 1437 was passed which limited application of the felony-murder rule to accomplices. 

As a result of the change in law, the juvenile's charge of murder was reduced to voluntary manslaughter. 

Due to the teen's age, his name has not been released. 

 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

On this day: October 23
IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 23

World's 10 most expensive cities
David McNew/Getty Images

World's 10 most expensive cities

Prince: Remembering a music icon
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Prince: Remembering a music icon

Lonely Planet's top 10 cities to visit in 2020
VisionPic/Pexels

Lonely Planet's top 10 cities to visit in 2020

Tornado hits Dallas area
Getty Images

Tornado hits Dallas area

World's best roller coasters
FreeImages.com/stef ~

World's best roller coasters

Celebrity godparents
Mark Davis/Getty Images

Celebrity godparents

On this day: October 22
Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images

On this day: October 22

World's 10 tallest buildings
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

World's 10 tallest buildings

States with the lowest vaccination rates
iStock/Yarinca

States with the lowest vaccination rates

On this day: October 21
Scott Clarkson via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 21

25 surprising celebrity facts
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for AFI

25 surprising celebrity facts

On this day: October 20
Brad Barket/Getty Images

On this day: October 20

On this day: October 19
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: October 19

States with best and worst school systems
iStock / Liliboas

States with best and worst school systems

Celebrities' hidden talents
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Celebrities' hidden talents

On this day: October 18
iFaqeer via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 18