17-year-old Oxnard teen sentenced to 12 years for role in 2018 killing

OXNARD, Calif. - Ventura County District Attorney's office announced that a 17-year-old teen from Oxnard was ordered to serve 12 years in the juvenile detention center for his role in a 2018 killing.

The 17-year-old boy was sentenced to a maximum of 12 years for his role in the May 20, 2018 killing of Adrian Ornelas of Oxnard.

On August 20, the teen admitted to committing the robbery and voluntary manslaughter.

On May 20, 2018 in the early morning, Ornelas was stabbed multiple times in the area of Bard Road and Anchorage Street in Oxnard.

The juvenile was originally faced felony murder charges for his role with another minor in the robbery and killing of Ornelas.

In 2018, Senate Bill 1437 was passed which limited application of the felony-murder rule to accomplices.

As a result of the change in law, the juvenile's charge of murder was reduced to voluntary manslaughter.

Due to the teen's age, his name has not been released.