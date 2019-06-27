Ventura County

11th annual Salute To Our Veterans Celebration held in Ventura

By:

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 06:01 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 06:01 PM PDT

VENTURA, Calif. - Cypress Place Senior Living facility in Ventura kicked off a pre-Fourth of July celebration known as "Salute To Our Veterans."

The event is put on every year to honor the men and women who served their county. The 11th annual ceremony started with a bagpipe processional.

"It started off as a small event for residents here at Cypress Place and it has just kind of grown into a wonderful event where anyone from the county can come out and they can be recognized," said Mike Macke, Marketing Director at Cypress Place Senior Living.

Veterans living in the facility are recognized with a certificate, veterans like James Gordy who served in the Navy during World War II.

"This picture here is me flying this airplane," said James Gordy. "When you come back and land, you have to land in the ocean. There is no place to land on the ship, no matter how bad it is you have to land in the ocean."

Gordy had his daughter and grandson in attendance. He said he looks forward to the event every year.

"Well it is always such a great experience here," said Gordy. "It brings back such grand memories."

Veterans living outside the senior facility were also recognized. A flag folding ceremony, Taps, and recognition of widows and widowers brings the event to a rousing close.

"They feel so touched that we are willing to spend the time," said Macke. "These are folks that their generation, they weren't looking for anything, they were just doing a job. And we feel it is our job to share our gratitude to them, because we are all free because of them."

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

15 American manners that are rude abroad
Ian Gavan/Getty Images

15 American manners that are rude abroad

On this day: June 26
Alex Wong/Getty Images

On this day: June 26

Top 25 'Parks and Recreation' characters
JB Lacroix/Getty Images

Top 25 'Parks and Recreation' characters

On this day: June 25
Tim Whitby/Getty Images

On this day: June 25

Top 10 British and Irish comedians
Steve Finn/Getty Images

Top 10 British and Irish comedians

Global Beatles Day trivia
I, Corwin via Wikimedia Commons

Global Beatles Day trivia

On this day: June 24
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: June 24

All in the family: Celebrity siblings
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella

All in the family: Celebrity siblings

'Dirty Dozen' fruits and vegetables
iStock / KingWu

'Dirty Dozen' fruits and vegetables

On this day: June 23
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

On this day: June 23

On this day: June 22
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: June 22

Summer's most disgusting health concerns
iStock/.shock

Summer's most disgusting health concerns

On this day: June 21
U.S. Marshals Service via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 21

Celebrities who turned down knighthoods
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for DIFF

Celebrities who turned down knighthoods

Best and worst states to have a baby
Ian Waldie/Getty Images

Best and worst states to have a baby

On this day: June 20
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

On this day: June 20

Top 20 Australian actors of all time
Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images for Disney

Top 20 Australian actors of all time