11th annual Salute To Our Veterans Celebration held in Ventura

On Wednesday, the Cypress Place Senior Living community in Ventura hosted their 11th annual "Salute Our Veterans" celebration, recognizing residents of Cypress Place, as well as members of the public, who served their country. ( Senerey de los Santos/ KEYT )

VENTURA, Calif. - Cypress Place Senior Living facility in Ventura kicked off a pre-Fourth of July celebration known as "Salute To Our Veterans."

The event is put on every year to honor the men and women who served their county. The 11th annual ceremony started with a bagpipe processional.

"It started off as a small event for residents here at Cypress Place and it has just kind of grown into a wonderful event where anyone from the county can come out and they can be recognized," said Mike Macke, Marketing Director at Cypress Place Senior Living.

Veterans living in the facility are recognized with a certificate, veterans like James Gordy who served in the Navy during World War II.

"This picture here is me flying this airplane," said James Gordy. "When you come back and land, you have to land in the ocean. There is no place to land on the ship, no matter how bad it is you have to land in the ocean."

Gordy had his daughter and grandson in attendance. He said he looks forward to the event every year.

"Well it is always such a great experience here," said Gordy. "It brings back such grand memories."

Veterans living outside the senior facility were also recognized. A flag folding ceremony, Taps, and recognition of widows and widowers brings the event to a rousing close.

"They feel so touched that we are willing to spend the time," said Macke. "These are folks that their generation, they weren't looking for anything, they were just doing a job. And we feel it is our job to share our gratitude to them, because we are all free because of them."