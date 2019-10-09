1 person in critical condition after being struck by car in Oxnard

The cause is still under investigation ( Senerey de los Santos).

The cause is still under investigation ( Senerey de los Santos).

OXNARD, Calif. - A two-car crash resulted in a pedestrian being hit on Wednesday.

It happened around 1 p.m. in Oxnard on the corner of Bard Road and Saviers Road in Oxnard.

Two cars collided. One was a heavy pickup truck that rolled over and hit a bicyclist.

The bicyclist was taken to Ventura County Medical Center in critical condition.

The truck driver was hospitalized, his condition is unclear at this time. The condition of the driver of the second vehicle is unclear at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

We will provide more updates as they become available.