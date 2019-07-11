Ventura County DA prosecutes sex offender, 32-month sentence in child pornography case after

Jason Morrison/freeimages.com

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - A Camarillo man was sentenced to nearly three years in prison for the possession of child pornography, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.

Alexander Galvan, 27, pled guilty to possessing child pornography while being a registered sex offender in June.

Galvan also admitting that he violated his probation in his 2016 child pornography possession case.

A task force that involved multiple agencies conducted a search of Galvan's home back in May and found a phone with a memory card that contained child pornography.

Investigators also found that Galvan was using encryption tools while surfing the internet which was in violation of his probation.

The District Attorney's Office Fraud and Technology Crimes Unity along with the help of the Southern California High Tech Task Force and the Ventura County Major Crimes Unit prosecuted this case.