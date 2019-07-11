News

Ventura County DA prosecutes sex offender, 32-month sentence in child pornography case after

By:

Posted: Jul 10, 2019 10:32 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 10:35 PM PDT

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - A Camarillo man was sentenced to nearly three years in prison for the possession of child pornography, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday. 

Alexander Galvan, 27, pled guilty to possessing child pornography while being a registered sex offender in June. 

Galvan also admitting that he violated his probation in his 2016 child pornography possession case. 

A task force that involved multiple agencies conducted a search of Galvan's home back in May and found a phone with a memory card that contained child pornography.

Investigators also found that Galvan was using encryption tools while surfing the internet which was in violation of his probation. 

The District Attorney's Office Fraud and Technology Crimes Unity along with the help of the Southern California High Tech Task Force and the Ventura County Major Crimes Unit prosecuted this case.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

On this day: July 11
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

On this day: July 11

Best and worst cities for men
iStock/Kemter

Best and worst cities for men

USWNT victory celebration in NYC
Getty Images

USWNT victory celebration in NYC

14 surprising foods you should refrigerate
FreeImages.com/tim & annette

14 surprising foods you should refrigerate

On this day: July 10
Linh Pham/Getty Images

On this day: July 10

14 Hollywood stars who started acting on telenovelas
Morgan Lieberman/Getty Images

14 Hollywood stars who started acting on telenovelas

Household items you're paying too much for
FreeImages.com/Penny Mathews

Household items you're paying too much for

On this day: July 9
Steve Evans via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 9

Tom Hanks' top 10 leading ladies
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Tom Hanks' top 10 leading ladies

Shocking places people use their phones
iStock/kzenon

Shocking places people use their phones

On this day: July 8
Allsport/Getty Images

On this day: July 8

Top 10 dance films of all time
Buena Vista Pictures

Top 10 dance films of all time

Runners face off with bulls in Pamplona
Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images

Runners face off with bulls in Pamplona

On this day: July 7
G. Morty Ortega/Getty Images

On this day: July 7

On this day: July 6
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: July 6

15 foods that help you stay hydrated
iStock/Ilza

15 foods that help you stay hydrated

On this day: July 5
Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images

On this day: July 5