News

Vaping epidemic among teens sparks talk about flavored tobacco product bans

By:

Posted: Jul 16, 2019 10:41 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 10:41 PM PDT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Creme Brulee, sour melon, and lemonade are just a few of the vaping flavors attracting kids.

Juul's chief executive Kevin Burns recently apologized to parents of children who use his company's e-cigarette products.

According to the website https://flavorshookkids.org e-cig usage by high school students increased 78 percent between 2017 and 2018.

Statistics like that have sparked discussions about bans on flavored electronic tobacco product sales..

Santa Barbara County Public Heath Department's Tobacco Prevention Coordinator Shantal Hover-Jones said, "We have had some interest to ban flavored tobacco."

She said Santa Barbara County Supervisors and Santa Maria City Council members have had an interest.

Retailers are not allowed to sell to minors.

Firas 'Frank' Noufal said he would be in favor of ways to prevent kids from getting hooked but wonders about online sales.

"How are they going to control the online selling, online shopping.? Are they going to control the internet, I don't think so."

The Ventura City Council recently asked city staff to find out whether the city can ban online sale to residents.

Ventura also asked staff to create an ordinance.

People frequenting smoke shops are open to regulations that prevent children from becoming addicted to nicotine.

Isidro Avalos of Santa Barbara is an uncle concerned about his loved ones..

'I hear it is a problem, I have nieces who are in high school, and yeah I'd be for the ban."

Hover-Jones wants teens and parents to know that one Juul has the same amount of nicotine as two packs of cigarettes.

She also said menthol may be left out of bans even though it is inhaled deeply and poses the same risks as other flavors.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton

On this day: July 16
Malcolm Taylor/Getty Images

On this day: July 16

Best jobs that don't require a degree

Best jobs that don't require a degree

Notable benefit concerts
Darren Hauck/Getty Images

Notable benefit concerts

Cities with best, worst reputations
Pixabay

Cities with best, worst reputations

On this day: July 15
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

On this day: July 15

31 ways Bill Murray proves he's awesome
Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

31 ways Bill Murray proves he's awesome

On this day: July 14
Patrick Aventurier/Getty Images

On this day: July 14

On this day: June 13
Cleveland Browns via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 13

On this day: July 13
2016 Getty Images

On this day: July 13

Long-haired female stars over 40
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Long-haired female stars over 40

On this day: July 12
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: July 12

10 of the coolest work perks
iStock/LajosRepasi

10 of the coolest work perks

On this day: July 11
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

On this day: July 11

Best and worst cities for men
iStock/Kemter

Best and worst cities for men

USWNT victory celebration in NYC
Getty Images

USWNT victory celebration in NYC

14 surprising foods you should refrigerate
FreeImages.com/tim & annette

14 surprising foods you should refrigerate

On this day: July 10
Linh Pham/Getty Images

On this day: July 10