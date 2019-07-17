Vaping epidemic among teens sparks talk about flavored tobacco product bans

Flavored tobacco products (Photo by Tracy Lehr / KEYT )

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Creme Brulee, sour melon, and lemonade are just a few of the vaping flavors attracting kids.

Juul's chief executive Kevin Burns recently apologized to parents of children who use his company's e-cigarette products.

According to the website https://flavorshookkids.org e-cig usage by high school students increased 78 percent between 2017 and 2018.

Statistics like that have sparked discussions about bans on flavored electronic tobacco product sales..

Santa Barbara County Public Heath Department's Tobacco Prevention Coordinator Shantal Hover-Jones said, "We have had some interest to ban flavored tobacco."

She said Santa Barbara County Supervisors and Santa Maria City Council members have had an interest.

Retailers are not allowed to sell to minors.

Firas 'Frank' Noufal said he would be in favor of ways to prevent kids from getting hooked but wonders about online sales.

"How are they going to control the online selling, online shopping.? Are they going to control the internet, I don't think so."

The Ventura City Council recently asked city staff to find out whether the city can ban online sale to residents.

Ventura also asked staff to create an ordinance.

People frequenting smoke shops are open to regulations that prevent children from becoming addicted to nicotine.

Isidro Avalos of Santa Barbara is an uncle concerned about his loved ones..

'I hear it is a problem, I have nieces who are in high school, and yeah I'd be for the ban."

Hover-Jones wants teens and parents to know that one Juul has the same amount of nicotine as two packs of cigarettes.

She also said menthol may be left out of bans even though it is inhaled deeply and poses the same risks as other flavors.