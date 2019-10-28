Unity of Santa Barbara hosts first Chile Cook-Off to bring community members together

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Unity of Santa Barbara attracted community members from all over the county for its first Chili Cookoff and Fall Gathering on Sunday.

In an effort to bring people together, the organization put on this family friendly event.

While kids enjoyed games and activities, adults showed off their chili recipes in the "Favor Battle" contest.

Organizers said their hope is that this gathering can bring people from all walks of life together.

"We really want to reach out to the community and not only be a part of the community but invite people to come here and be with us too," said member Jennifer Somerville of the Unity of Santa Barbara.

All proceeds from the chili cook-off will go to the youth ministry at the Unity of Santa Barbara.