News

Underground explosion causes power outage in Ventura

By:

Posted: Oct 20, 2019 09:48 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 09:48 PM PDT

VENTURA, Calif. - The Ventura County Fire Communication Center received multiple reports of an explosion at a gas station in the area of E. Harbor Blvd and Monmouth Way.

It happened on Sunday, just after 5 p.m.

Ventura City Fire were dispatched and the first arriving fire engine company reported an explosion in an underground high voltage electrical vault.

Fire personnel isolated the area along Monmouth Way between E. Harbor Blvd and Pierpont Blvd.

No fire or electrical hazards were discovered at the time of the incident. Residents were told to shelter is place as a precaution.

As a result of the incident, power to the area was interrupted and a section of sidewalk sustained moderate damage.

SoCal Edison arrived within minutes to assist with the investigation and to restore power to the area.

No injuries or other damages were reported and the cause of the incident is under investigation.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

On this day: October 23
IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 23

World's 10 most expensive cities
David McNew/Getty Images

World's 10 most expensive cities

Prince: Remembering a music icon
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Prince: Remembering a music icon

Lonely Planet's top 10 cities to visit in 2020
VisionPic/Pexels

Lonely Planet's top 10 cities to visit in 2020

Tornado hits Dallas area
Getty Images

Tornado hits Dallas area

World's best roller coasters
FreeImages.com/stef ~

World's best roller coasters

Celebrity godparents
Mark Davis/Getty Images

Celebrity godparents

On this day: October 22
Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images

On this day: October 22

World's 10 tallest buildings
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

World's 10 tallest buildings

States with the lowest vaccination rates
iStock/Yarinca

States with the lowest vaccination rates

On this day: October 21
Scott Clarkson via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 21

25 surprising celebrity facts
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for AFI

25 surprising celebrity facts

On this day: October 20
Brad Barket/Getty Images

On this day: October 20

On this day: October 19
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: October 19

States with best and worst school systems
iStock / Liliboas

States with best and worst school systems

Celebrities' hidden talents
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Celebrities' hidden talents

On this day: October 18
iFaqeer via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 18