Underground explosion causes power outage in Ventura

(Ventura City Fire Dept.)

(Ventura City Fire Dept.)

VENTURA, Calif. - The Ventura County Fire Communication Center received multiple reports of an explosion at a gas station in the area of E. Harbor Blvd and Monmouth Way.

It happened on Sunday, just after 5 p.m.

Ventura City Fire were dispatched and the first arriving fire engine company reported an explosion in an underground high voltage electrical vault.

Fire personnel isolated the area along Monmouth Way between E. Harbor Blvd and Pierpont Blvd.

No fire or electrical hazards were discovered at the time of the incident. Residents were told to shelter is place as a precaution.

As a result of the incident, power to the area was interrupted and a section of sidewalk sustained moderate damage.

(Ventura City Fire Dept.)

(Ventura City Fire Dept.)

SoCal Edison arrived within minutes to assist with the investigation and to restore power to the area.

No injuries or other damages were reported and the cause of the incident is under investigation.