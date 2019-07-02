Two dead bodies found near the Santa Barbara Harbor

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - At approximately 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, 2019 the United States Coast Guard notified the Sheriff’s Office that they had located two deceased individuals on a missing vessel.

The bodies were located 20 miles southwest of the Santa Barbara Harbor.

The Sheriff’s Coroner’s Office is conducting an investigation, but no foul play is suspected.

The Santa Barbara Sheriff's Department is in the process of notifying next of kin.

This is sill an ongoing investigation, please check back for more details.