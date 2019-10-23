Train hits and kills pedestrian near Las Positas Overpass

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara Police and other emergency crews are at the scene of a train versus pedestrian accident at the Las Positas Overpass.

Santa Barbara City Fire says one person was killed.

It happened about 10:15 pm. Residents in the area tell NewsChannel Three they heard the northbound Amtrak train blow its whistle and then slam on the brakes. The train came to a complete stop. Amtrak Pacific Surfliner #785 left San Diego and was headed to Goleta when the accident happened. It has not moved and is stopped with the engines idling.

Officers on scene found the victim's body near the back of the train. The coroner is responding to the scene.

NewsChannel Three has a crew on scene as well.

This death could be the 116 fatal train accident in California so far this year. That's much higher than the 92 fatalities recorded by the Federal Railroad Administration in 2017.