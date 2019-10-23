News

Train hits and kills pedestrian near Las Positas Overpass

Emergency crews are on scene

By:

Posted: Oct 22, 2019 10:52 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 12:51 AM PDT

Train hits and kills pedestrian near Las Positas Overpass

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara Police and other emergency crews are at the scene of a train versus pedestrian accident at the Las Positas Overpass.

Santa Barbara City Fire says one person was killed. 

It happened about 10:15 pm. Residents in the area tell NewsChannel Three they heard the northbound Amtrak train blow its whistle and then slam on the brakes. The train came to a complete stop. Amtrak Pacific Surfliner #785 left San Diego and was headed to Goleta when the accident happened. It has not moved and is stopped with the engines idling.

Officers on scene found the victim's body near the back of the train. The coroner is responding to the scene.

NewsChannel Three has a crew on scene as well. 

This death could be the 116 fatal train accident in California so far this year. That's much higher than the 92 fatalities recorded by the Federal Railroad Administration in 2017.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


