Traffic alert for Santa Maria, road work on HWY 101 and Betteravia Road

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Big traffic alert for Santa Maria.The troublesome Highway 101 and Betteravia Road interchange is getting some major improvements starting Monday.

"There is always a lot of traffic down here especially since Santa Maria is growing," said Santa Maria Resident Maribel Morales.

Many of us have gotten caught in the delayed traffic coming off HWY 101 on Betteravia.

The new shopping plazas have added to that congestion, but the City of Santa Maria is addressing the problem.

"When you are heading northbound on 101 and you wish to exit on Betteravia, when you get up to the

top of that intersection and wish to make a right-hand turn, there is only one lane right now. We are going to turn it into two lanes that turn right to alleviate some of the congestion," said City of Santa Maria Spokesman Mark Van De Kamp.

The added lane will decrease traffic congestion and drive time.

"I think it will be very beneficial for them to put that new lane in there. Especially with the new elementary school that they will be putting in. I think it will be a lot safer," said Morales.

This work is not cheap, with a price tag just under a million dollars.

The project is being funded by state gas tax revenue along with other sources.

Due to the amount of traffic, the city felt the expense will be well worth it.

"The daily amount of traffic on the 101 there is around 68,000 vehicles per day.

That was as of a year ago. At Betteravia we are looking around 39,000 vehicles per day," said Van De Kamp.

The work will also entail removal of the concrete median on Betteravia Road.

The westbound left-turn lanes exciting north on the 101 will be lengthened.

"We saw a problem and we are doing what we can to address the issue," said acting principal engineer for the Department of Public Works, Eric Riddiough.

Crews will be doing the road work through mid August adding more delays than normal, but for a smoother ride in the long run.

