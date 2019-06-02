News

Tower 2 Tower Stair Climb benefits Oxnard Fire Explorers

By:

Posted: Jun 01, 2019 11:58 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 11:58 PM PDT

Tower 2 Tower Stair Climb 2019 puts firefighters and others to the test

OXNARD, Calif. - The annual Tower 2 Tower Stair Climb took place in Oxnard on Saturday.

People of all ages climbed up and down Oxnard's highest buildings during the annual event to benefit Fire  Explorers. 

Some explorers wore their gear to climb the 14-story City National Bank Towers and the 22-story Morgan Stanley building,

An obstacle course between towers was optional.

Participants of all ages earned medals.

Participants including Jennifer, Blake and Ethan McAvoy enjoyed every step.

"On this medal the red line shows what you ran so you do the stairs up that building  or this and then you go down the stairs and up this building  and there are bananas and oranges at the top," said Blake. 

The workout is a reminder of what firefighters do to save lives. 

