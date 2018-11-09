Woolsey Fire east of Simi Valley being pushed by Santa Ana winds

LA County Sheriff's Twitter

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - A second fire is burning in Ventura County. The Woolsey Fire has burned 2,000 acres and continues to be pushed by strong Santa Ana winds, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

The fire was initially reported as a 10-acre blaze.

It is burning toward Bell Canyon where approximately 20 homes have been evacuated.

Firefighters from Ventura and L.A. counties are on the scene and additional resources are en route.

Fire officials say the Santa Ana event is expected to peak tonight through the morning hours.

Mandatory Evacuations have been ordered for Saddlebow between Maverick Lane and Morgan Road in Bell Canyon. For more information on this fire go to https://www.VCEmergency.com.