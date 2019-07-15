Top Stories

Visitors speak out after sixth death at Oceano Dunes

Posted: Jul 14, 2019 02:23 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 08:58 PM PDT

OCEANO DUNES, Calif. - Garret Spriggs, along with his friend, Brent Shore, didn't hold back when sharing the good time they had riding on their bikes at the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area.

“It's a fun place to go. It's worth it. I'm sure it makes the town a lot of money,” Spriggs said.

“I had a great time. It was a blast riding out here. Everyone is always in good spirits,” Shore said.

But after discovering that an 18-year-old died Saturday afternoon while riding a motorcycle across the dunes, Spriggs expressed concern for his own safety.

“It made me a little nervous to go back out there. I just felt bad for the person it happened to,” Spriggs said.

The victim, who is from Sacramento and has not yet been identified, was wearing a helmet and had a flag on his motorcycle.

But some are wondering if there should be more safety measures. 

Mike Gallagher, who came with his family for a bonfire, doesn't participate in off-road activities. 

He too, was affected by yesterday's tragic accident. 

“It's sad. There should be a certain way of doing these activities rather than having a free-for-all,” Gallagher said.

The San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Office has confirmed this is the sixth death at the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area this year.

On Thursday, a 46-year-old man on a motorcycle crashed while riding in a large, 40 to 50-foot sand dune bowl.

While both Shore and Spriggs want to return to enjoy more off-road activities, Spriggs believes changes need to be made.

“I just hope they keep it open and make it as big as it used to be. Open the parts that they've shut down. There's so many more deaths now because there's less room to ride and there's more people out there. So it's a lot more dangerous than it was before,” Spriggs said.

While the investigation continues, California State Parks officials said alcohol and drugs do not appear to be contributing factors in this accident.

