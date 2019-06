The fire broke out late Friday morning. (Photo: Cal Fire)

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters are trying to put out a vegetation fire burning in the San Miguel area.

Officials are calling this incident the Crestview Fire.

Cal Fire says several agencies are assisting to put out the flames.

The fire is spreading at a moderate rate, and has burned five acres so far.

This is a developing story, and we'll bring you updates as they come in to our newsroom.