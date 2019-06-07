Top Stories

Three people diagnosed with hepatitis A after catered event in San Luis Obispo County

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 11:29 AM PDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 11:45 AM PDT

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is trying to contact people who may have been exposed to hepatitis A after three people were diagnosed with the virus.

Officials say the cases appear to be linked to a private catered event that happened on May 3rd, but they did not identify the caterer in a press release Friday.

The Public Health Department is reaching out to people who may have been exposed to the virus to ensure they get medical attention if needed.

Officials say the patients, event organizers, and caterers are cooperating with the investigation.

The health department says the risk to the public is low.

Investigators do not believe these cases are linked to recent hepatitis A outbreaks across California and the country among the homeless and people who use drugs.

"Hepatitis A can cause serious illness," said Dr. Penny Borenstein, Health Officer of the County of San Luis Obispo. "It's important to remember this illness can be prevented with a safe and effective vaccine."

Hepatitis A is a virus that causes a contagious liver infection.

In the United States, people usually get it when they are exposed to the virus from food or drinks that are contaminated by small, undetected amounts of stool from an infected person.

It can also spread via close personal contact.

Symptoms typically start suddenly and include: fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, yellow skin or eyes, dark urine or light- colored stools, diarrhea, and joint pain.

Anyone experiencing those symptoms is asked to contact their regular doctor.

Officials emphasize hepatitis A can be prevented by a vaccine available at doctor offices, most pharmacies, and the Public Health Department.

There was just one case of hepatitis A diagnosed in San Luis Obispo County last year, and one case in 2017.

