Six separate fires breakout near Shandon

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - (Update 1:58 p.m.) Cal Fire says its crews stopped forward progress on all six fires burning south of Shandon.

Containment was up to 50 percent Monday afternoon.

Crews estimate the fires have burned 120 acres.

(Update: 1:08 p.m.) Cal Fire says the fires burning south of Shandon have now burned 40 to 50 acres.

Containment is up to 15 percent.

Crews add they're making good progress on fighting the fires.

Cal Fire is responding to six separate vegetation fires in northeast San Luis Obispo County.

Firefighters say the flames broke out on Bitterwater Road, south of Shandon.

The fires have burned a combined 20 acres so far.

This is a developing story, we will bring you updates as they come into our newsroom.

