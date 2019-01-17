Santa Maria planning commission recommends farmworker housing ordinance

SANTA MARIA, Calif.-- - The Santa Maria planning commission recommended an employee housing ordinance to the city council as it considers the future of the H-2A farmworker housing in the city.

Wednesday night the planning commission voted 3-2 to recommend a proposed ordinance that would prohibit more than six workers from living in a single- family home.

The plan would require a grower or homeowner looking to house seven or more employees to fill out an application and submit it to the Santa Maria planning department.

The city would then review that application and consider it at a zoning administrator meeting.

All neighbors within 300 feet of the project would be notified about the application.

If no one objects, a conditional permit would be granted to help streamline the process.