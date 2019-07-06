Top Stories

Santa Maria Humane Society sees record number of adoptions in June

Posted: Jul 05, 2019 03:41 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 03:59 AM PDT

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -
Thanks to the community's overwhelming support, the Santa Maria Humane Society made a record number of adoptions during the month of June.
The agency adopted out 129 dogs and cats.

Managers said this breaks the agency's record from June of last year when 90 animals were adopted.

They believe this comes in part because of the free adoption fees offered for adult cats throughout the month.

This month, another free adoption fees opportunity is being offered to anyone who adopts a cat or dog that has been without a home for more than 30 days.
"These animals have been here for a long time, and we want to give them a forever home. We're doing a special called, 'Long time no fee,' and all dogs and cats are fee-waived who have been with us for over 30 days," said Matt Chan, director of community engagement at the Santa Maria Humane Society.
The "Long time no fee" offer will continue throughout the entire month of July. 

